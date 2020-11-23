SGX Bull Charge community raises S$3.63m for charity

President Halimah Yacob accepting an artwork of motivational messages contributed by SGX Bull Charge beneficiaries at SGX Centre on Nov 18. From left: Loh Boon Chye (CEO of Singapore Exchange), President Halimah Yacob, Kwa Chong Seng (chairman of Singapore Exchange) and Chew Sutat (head of global sales & origination and SGX Bull Charge chairman).

THE SGX Bull Charge community has gone the extra mile for beneficiaries in the Virtual Charity Run, clocking over 150,000 km to surpass its collective target of 100,000 km. With the support of corporate sponsors and individual donors, the flagship charity initiative of Singapore Exchange (SGX) raised S$3.63 million amid a challenging year for charitable fundraising.

At a ceremony at SGX Centre on Nov 18, guest-of-honour President Halimah Yacob witnessed the cheque presentation to Community Chest, through which all proceeds would be channelled to the adopted beneficiaries for 2020: AWWA Ltd, Autism Association (Singapore), Fei Yue Community Services, HCSA Community Services and Shared Services for Charities.

SGX Bull Charge this year transformed its 17th annual Charity Run into a two-week virtual fundraiser.

The event kicked off on Oct 30, with Team Singapore Olympian Joscelin Yeo joining 44 CEOs and chiefs of companies in the 3km virtual Chief Challenge, which was flagged off by C Kunalan and Team Singapore Paralympian Theresa Goh. Over 5,000 participants in the virtual Mass Run each ran at their own pace and space across different cities, including ultramarathoner Stephen Lim who topped the individual leaderboard with 800 km.

Corporate sponsors led the fundraising, supported by participants in various events including SGX's Commodities Unplugged webinar series in May-June and Technology Symposium in November, alongside SGX staff and members of the public.

SGX, which donated S$1.5 million, including matching contributions dollar-for-dollar, will commit an additional 1,000 volunteer hours to charity in appreciation of the strong support from its community for the run.

Going the extra mile together

Loh Boon Chye, chief executive officer of SGX, said: "We are delighted to have President Halimah Yacob grace this occasion as we celebrate a successful year of supporting our beneficiaries. While it remains a challenging environment for charitable fundraising, we deeply appreciate the support of our global community as we find new ways to assist and care for those who need help the most. We look forward to going the extra mile together."

SGX Bull Charge is the only corporate charity initiative that rallies Singapore's financial community and listed companies to support the needs of under-privileged children and families, persons with disabilities, as well as the elderly.