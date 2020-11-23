You are here

Home > Life & Culture
TAKING HEART

SGX Bull Charge community raises S$3.63m for charity

With the support of corporate sponsors and individual donors, the Virtual Charity Run surpassed its collective target of 100,000 km
Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201123_VASGX23_4337367.jpg
President Halimah Yacob accepting an artwork of motivational messages contributed by SGX Bull Charge beneficiaries at SGX Centre on Nov 18. From left: Loh Boon Chye (CEO of Singapore Exchange), President Halimah Yacob, Kwa Chong Seng (chairman of Singapore Exchange) and Chew Sutat (head of global sales & origination and SGX Bull Charge chairman).
PHOTO: SGX

THE SGX Bull Charge community has gone the extra mile for beneficiaries in the Virtual Charity Run, clocking over 150,000 km to surpass its collective target of 100,000 km. With the support of corporate sponsors and individual donors, the flagship charity initiative of Singapore Exchange (SGX) raised S$3.63 million amid a challenging year for charitable fundraising.

At a ceremony at SGX Centre on Nov 18, guest-of-honour President Halimah Yacob witnessed the cheque presentation to Community Chest, through which all proceeds would be channelled to the adopted beneficiaries for 2020: AWWA Ltd, Autism Association (Singapore), Fei Yue Community Services, HCSA Community Services and Shared Services for Charities.

SGX Bull Charge this year transformed its 17th annual Charity Run into a two-week virtual fundraiser.

The event kicked off on Oct 30, with Team Singapore Olympian Joscelin Yeo joining 44 CEOs and chiefs of companies in the 3km virtual Chief Challenge, which was flagged off by C Kunalan and Team Singapore Paralympian Theresa Goh. Over 5,000 participants in the virtual Mass Run each ran at their own pace and space across different cities, including ultramarathoner Stephen Lim who topped the individual leaderboard with 800 km.

Corporate sponsors led the fundraising, supported by participants in various events including SGX's Commodities Unplugged webinar series in May-June and Technology Symposium in November, alongside SGX staff and members of the public.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SGX, which donated S$1.5 million, including matching contributions dollar-for-dollar, will commit an additional 1,000 volunteer hours to charity in appreciation of the strong support from its community for the run.

Going the extra mile together

Loh Boon Chye, chief executive officer of SGX, said: "We are delighted to have President Halimah Yacob grace this occasion as we celebrate a successful year of supporting our beneficiaries. While it remains a challenging environment for charitable fundraising, we deeply appreciate the support of our global community as we find new ways to assist and care for those who need help the most. We look forward to going the extra mile together."

SGX Bull Charge is the only corporate charity initiative that rallies Singapore's financial community and listed companies to support the needs of under-privileged children and families, persons with disabilities, as well as the elderly.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 22, 2020 04:07 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Garage

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

THE Singapore Medical Council (SMC) may take legal action against online platform DoctorxDentist, after the startup...

Nov 22, 2020 03:48 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 58,160.

Nov 22, 2020 03:38 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to give HK$5,000 to those testing positive for Covid-19: RTHK

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will give a one-time HK$5,000 (S$866) payment to anyone in the city who tests positive for...

Nov 22, 2020 03:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Do China fintech giants pose a risk for European banks?

[PARIS] China's Ant group may have been dealt a setback with the shelving of its initial public offering (IPO) but...

Nov 22, 2020 03:02 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong strives to join RCEP trade deal: finance chief

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong hopes to be part of the first group of economies to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

OCBC to list tech-focused ETF on SGX

BlackRock, T Rowe said to lead US$200m funding in Byju's

Britain and Canada agree post-Brexit rollover trade deal

SPH shares soar 22% on heavy volumes on restructuring talk

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for