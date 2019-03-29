You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Singapore sends hawker fare nomination to UN

Three agencies submit nomination to Unesco with more than 850,000 pledges of support
Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

BT_20190329_UNESCO_3737412.jpg
A roving exhibition at Tiong Bahru Market in October 2018, called Our SG Hawker Culture, was aimed at garnering support for the Unesco bid. It is hoped the inscription of Singapore's hawker culture will bring pride, celebrate the multicultural aspects of Singapore's identity and encourage Singaporeans to value and support hawker culture, and its long-term sustainability.
BT FILE PHOTO

IF ALL goes well, Singapore's hawker culture will be inscribed on Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity by the end of next year.

The National Heritage Board (NHB), the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Federation of Merchants'

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Asian art reaches HK via NY and LA

South-east Asian galleries set their sights on HK fair

First Mapletree River Hong Bao hackathon unleashes young, enterprising talents

It was getting out of hand - Pope explains ring kissing mystery

'Avocado Toast' is now a paint color

Tennis: Federer eases past Medvedev into Miami quarter-finals

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
3 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
4 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
5 Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

BT_20190329_CCRISE_3737502.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Call for govts to cut red tape, spur private sector to innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening