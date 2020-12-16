Singapore's hawker culture added to Unesco list of intangible cultural heritage

Hawker culture in Singapore has been officially added to the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In virtual proceedings that took place on Wednesday night (Dec 16), a 24-member committee unanimously accepted Singapore's application.

The successful nomination means Singapore now has its first item on the intangible cultural heritage list, which currently has 463 entries including Yoga in India and Belgian beer.

It is also the country's second entry to any Unesco list. The first came in 2016 when the Singapore Botanic Gardens was designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, gave short remarks to the international audience on the historic occasion on Wednesday, following the announcement of the official result.

Speaking to representatives from 117 states and non-governmental organisations, he said: "Singapore's hawker culture is a source of pride for Singapore and all Singaporeans. It reflects our living heritage and multiculturalism, and is an integral part of the daily lives of everyone in Singapore regardless of age, race or background. "I thank all our hawkers and Singaporeans for their overwhelming support of this nomination...We pledge to do our part to safeguard our intangible cultural heritage."

Having hawker culture on the list commits Singapore to protecting and promoting it. The country will have to submit a report every six years to Unesco, showing the efforts made to safeguard and transmit hawker culture to future generations.

Yeo Hiang Meng, president of the Federation of Merchants' Associations (FMAS), which, together with the National Heritage Board and the National Environment Agency, helmed the Unesco application, said the result will give hawkers' prestige a boost, both locally and internationally.

He said: "For our hawkers, it is a recognition of their dedication to perfecting their craft and their contribution to Singapore's rich food heritage. FMAS will continue to work with the authorities to look into ways to rejuvenate and sustain the hawker trade, and safeguard our hawker culture." The intervention is timely for the hawker sector here, which has in recent years found it difficult to attract young people to a trade that calls for 16-hour work days in hot, cramped stalls.

The authorities have sought, through traineeship programmes and monetary subsidies, to lower the barriers to entry for young aspiring hawkers. Since 2013, the median age for new entrants has been lowered to 46, although the overall median age for hawkers nationwide remains at 59.

Singapore's submission - Hawker Culture In Singapore: community dining and culinary practices in a multicultural urban context - was made in March last year, although preparations began earlier, in Feb 2018.

To celebrate the global recognition, the authorities said a three-week SG HawkerFest will be launched on Dec 26.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, activities will mostly take place online. These include online treasure hunts and quizzes that can be completed and then used to redeem vouchers that can be used at 29 participating hawker centres.

