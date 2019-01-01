You are here

Singer Jimmy Osmond suffers stroke during UK pantomime performance

Tue, Jan 01, 2019 - 9:36 PM

US pop singer Jimmy Osmond, who performed the chart-topping hit "Long-Haired Lover from Liverpool" as a child in 1972, has suffered a stroke and will take time away from the stage, a spokesperson for the singer said on Monday.
[LONDON] US pop singer Jimmy Osmond, who performed the chart-topping hit "Long-Haired Lover from Liverpool" as a child in 1972, has suffered a stroke and will take time away from the stage, a spokesperson for the singer said on Monday.

Osmond completed a performance of the Peter Pan pantomime on Dec 27 at the Birmingham Hippodrome theatre in central England before he was driven to hospital and diagnosed with a stroke, the representative said in a statement on the theatre's website.

Osmond, now 55, was the youngest sibling in The Osmonds family troupe and became the youngest person to reach number one on Britain's singles charts with the release of "Long-Haired Lover from Liverpool" when he was aged nine.

"He is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year," the spokesperson said.

