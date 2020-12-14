Solitaire LLP raises S$50,000 for Wheelchair Rugby Association

Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law (centre), with Nichol Yeo, partner of Solitaire LLP (left, back row), WRAS president Danial Bawthan (right, front row), and WRAS members Jonathan Lam (left, front row), Aidil Khalip (right, back row).

Singapore

SOLITAIRE LLP's staff and clients cycled 160 km on Friday and raised S$50,000 for the Wheelchair Rugby Association (Singapore) (WRAS) which comprises a group of spunky athletes bound by their love for the contact sport.

First introduced by Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC), the sport made its debut at the Sydney Paralympics in 2000, and combines elements of rugby, basketball and handball. Designed specifically for tetraplegic persons, it aims to promote social inclusivity and equal opportunity regardless of one's physical ability.

On the decision to partner Solitaire LLP in this initiative, Sheikh Muhd Danial Bawthan bin Shamiun, president of WRAS, said: "Despite the challenges, we are moving forward with a sense of hope and aspiration. As an association, there are goals we wish to achieve in the coming year, so in forging strong alliances within our community, it serves as a unifying force."

Nichol Yeo, partner of Solitaire LLP, added: "It has been a hard year; we were all worried about the pandemic and how that would affect us. This is a great opportunity to cast those worries aside, rally the team and help support a good cause. WRAS is made up of a group of determined and committed individuals and the core values of the association spoke to us; that of being inclusive - something we can all learn to do more of."

A round-island ride

The fundraising event, Ruck & Roll, as inspired by a rugby term, kicked off from East Coast Park in a round-island ride. Guest of honour, Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, joined the ride for the homestretch and met with the members of WRAS at a post-ride reception where the cheque of S$50,000 was presented.