SP Group charity golf raises S$688,888

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SP Group and a record number of its business partners turned up last Friday morning to put their skills to the test for the grid operator's annual charity golf tournament.
A total of S$688,888 was raised at the event, and the funds will support 15,000 seniors from less
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg