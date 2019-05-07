You are here

Home > Life & Culture

SP Group charity golf raises S$688,888

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM
jayp@sph.com.sg

BT_20190507_JPSPG7_3773938.jpg
From left: Mohd Hassan Marican, chairman of SP Group; Amos Tan, managing director of DBS Bank; Benjamin Tessier, head of Structured Solutions APEC, Credit Agricole; Quek Poh Huat, senior advisor of SP Group.
PHOTO: SP GROUP

Singapore

SP Group and a record number of its business partners turned up last Friday morning to put their skills to the test for the grid operator's annual charity golf tournament.

A total of S$688,888 was raised at the event, and the funds will support 15,000 seniors from less

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Avengers: Endgame blasts past Titanic to be second-biggest movie of all time

Fake mews?

Scientists warn a million species at risk of extinction

Prince Harry and Meghan welcome a boy

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has gone into labour - Sky News

Rockefeller Center shows off its roots

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
5 Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

lwx_Sycamore Tree_070519_4.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Options for buyers when developers go bust and projects are unfinished

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening