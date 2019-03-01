You are here

SPH Magazines launches brand new online store

MAGAZINE lovers can now purchase print and digital editions and subscriptions at SPH Magazines' new portal myNEWSSTAND.online.The new online store is aimed at boosting the digital presence of regional publishers and improving the accessibility of their brands to audiences.

Launched on Friday, the site carries over 60 international and local magazines, including the digital editions of popular titles like Bloomberg Businessweek, The Atlantic, and Inc.For titles by SPH Magazines such as Her World, Home & Decor, readers will be able to choose between the print or digital editions. Prices start from S$1 for single-issue digital magazines and S$10 for annual subscriptions.

The website also has digital magazine bundles themed along lines like men, women and business.

Maureen Wee, CEO of SPH Magazines, said: "Over the last year, we have seen a great uptake of readers subscribing to our magazines online. Through myNEWSSTAND, we want to improve their purchase experience and offer them more choices."

Joseph Lee, managing director of SPH Magazines, said: "SPH Magazines is constantly exploring ways to develop and leverage on the strength of our portfolio as well as our regional network to enhance discoverability of our content and brands for our readers. We are excited to embark on this journey as we explore new opportunities to further engage with our readers not only in Singapore but also in the region."

SPH Magazines is part of Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Business Times.

