'Spider-Man' flies again, leading North America box office

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 6:38 AM

Once again Spider-Man seems to be trapping everything that flies by: "Spider-Man: Far From Home" took in an impressive US$93.6 million in North America over the US holiday weekend and has passed the half-billion-dollar mark worldwide, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated on Sunday.
This latest in the Spider-Man franchise, made by Sony and Disney-owned Marvel, set a record six-day total for a Tuesday release of US$185.1 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Its story line follows on blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" to focus on how Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) confront a world without Iron Man. Also starring are Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and J.B. Smoove.

Coming in second in its third week out was Disney/Pixar collaboration "Toy Story 4," at US$34.3 million. The film again features the voices of Tom Hanks as Woody, the eager but empty-holstered cowboy doll, and Tim Allen as space toy Buzz Lightyear.

In third, at US$10.8 million, was Universal's alternate-universe romantic comedy "Yesterday." Himesh Patel stars as a struggling musician who, after a mysterious global blackout, is the only person in the world to remember the Beatles and their music - and takes full advantage of it.

Patel does his own singing; Danny Boyle, of "Trainspotting" and "Slumdog Millionaire" fame, directs.

Fourth spot went to Warner Bros horror film "Annabelle Comes Home," at US$9.8 million.

In fifth was Disney's live-action remake of "Aladdin," taking in US$7.6 million in its seventh week out.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"Midsommar" (US$6.6 million)

"The Secret Life of Pets 2" (US$4.8 million)

"Men in Black: International" (US$3.6 million)

"Avengers: Endgame" (US$3.1 million)

"Rocketman" (US$2.8 million)

AFP

