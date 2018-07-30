You are here

BT CORPORATE GOLF LEAGUE

Sponsor shows rivals who's the Boss

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Latest standings

Singapore

IT was good teamwork by Team Boss that enabled it to soar to the top of the table after the second leg of The Business Times Corporate Golf League at the Singapore Island Country Club's (SICC) Island course last Tuesday.

While other teams stumbled because their third players in the best-of-three to count format failed to perform, Team Boss' Ben Fones (35 points), John Lim (34) and Andre Huber (34) combined for a 103 total to take perch on 213 points after two legs of the annual event, presented by Audi Sport.

Team Boss, one of the tournament's main sponsors, moved up from second to topple first-leg leaders Proelect whose trio of Ben Chua (35), Tan Lee Hong (32) and Eric Tan (31) managed just 98 points to trail by four with 209 points.

Tan won the Hugo Boss Longest Drive prize in the first leg with a magnificent 290 metre drive at Sentosa's New Tanjong course three weeks ago. His feat was not matched this time as top-hitter Chua managed a reasonable 255 metres.

Defending champions Team Boustead took sole third spot on 203 (106-97) points in the 16-holes-to-count format for the second leg.

Emerio are lying fourth while Audi Sport dropped two spots to fifth in the 11-team competition.

The SICC's Island course's Hole 2 featured a surprise of hitting-the-gong with the drive at 170 metres which had a cash prize of S$888. The Macallan Flag 17th hole offered the Fine Oak 12 Years and 15 Years' whisky as prizes.

This added great fun to the event and the organisers will introduce the seven-club restriction (instead of 14) for the third leg at Sembawang Country Club on Aug 7.

The best social golfer was Douglas Tay of Team UOB, who returned a gross 84 for 38 points, a point ahead of Gary Ng of PWC.

After Sembawang, the event moves to Seletar Country Club (Aug 23), Warren Golf and Country Club (Sept 5) and Tanah Merah Country Club, Garden course (Sept 21).

