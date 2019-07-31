STT director Lim Ming Seong (second from left); STT communications deputy chairman Peter Seah; STT chairman Tan Guong Ching and STT president and group CEO Stephen Miller presenting a cheque to Professor Nicola Padfield, Master of Fitzwilliam College; Baroness Royall of Blaisdon, principal of Somerville College; and Professor Danny Quah, Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. With them are Dr Lee Suan Yew (far left) and Ms Ho Ching (far right), Patron of the Margaret Thatcher Scholarship Trust.

Singapore

ST Telemedia announced the launch of three scholarships - created in conjunction with its 25th anniversary - with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy; Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge; and Somerville College, Oxford.

The bond-free scholarships focus on Singaporean students from disadvantaged backgrounds and are valued at an aggregate of up to about S$4 million for a period of seven years.

The university sponsorships, launched yesterday, are STT's first, and the company has chosen to establish the scholarships as a special tribute to Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew for his strong support for international business and education.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"Access to quality education has never been more vital to economic advancement and quality of life in a knowledge-based economy," said Stephen Miller, president and group chief executive officer of STT. "The founding principles of the universities and their emphasis on governance, inclusiveness and a pioneering spirit resonate closely with STT's values of open-mindedness, enterprise, and our focus on good governance to deliver lasting impact."

In Singapore, STT is establishing the ST Telemedia Scholarship for a Master in International Affairs programme at the LKY School.

"Against the backdrop of a global power shift to Asia, the need for knowledgeable, capable leaders with keen insight on international affairs in the region and beyond has never been greater," said Professor Danny Quah, Dean and Li Ka Shing Professor in Economics, LKY School. "The Master in International Affairs programme will empower future leaders with an understanding of the dynamics in Asia and its growing influence on global affairs … and the ST Telemedia Scholarship will pave the way for qualified and promising candidates, regardless of financial constraints, to take on the upcoming challenges of governance in Asia."

On the international front, STT is sponsoring undergraduate scholarships at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, through its Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship Fund, and Somerville College, Oxford, through the Margaret Thatcher Scholarship Trust. Both scholarships are available for undergraduate courses across a wide range of disciplines.

Professor Nicola Padfield, Master of Fitzwilliam College, said: "Lee Kuan Yew studied Law at Fitzwilliam House, which is now Fitzwilliam College, in the University of Cambridge. He was later elected an Honorary Fellow. We remain a dynamic, welcoming and international community with strong ties to Singapore.

"Fitzwilliam was founded 150 years ago specifically to improve access to Cambridge for a much broader range of students. We continue that tradition by seeking to ensure that every student, whatever their background, can fulfil their potential and take advantage of the rich opportunities offered at the College and the University."

Ho Ching, Patron of the Margaret Thatcher Scholarship Trust, said: "The three scholarship programmes launched by STT will help open up more opportunities for young Singaporeans to 'have a go', especially for those who have risen against the odds in their lives."