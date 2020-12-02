You are here

TAKING HEART

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon turns into a big run for charity

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
From left: Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan, Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) CEO Patrick Lee, and Geoff Meyer, MD (Asia) for The IRONMAN Group, the SCSM organiser.
HOW the Covid-19 outbreak has changed things: People used to take part in the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) to push themselves as they covered the distance with thousands of other runners.

Not this year. The SCSM has become a solo affair, with kilometres run at times of one's choosing and recorded on a smart device. Some participants have been doing this since August, when SCSM Virtual Club was launched.

Now, for a final push: In the SCSM Grand Finale, the running by existing participants - and new joiners too - will be for charity, at the rate of S$15 per kilometre.

The target: S$1 million to be channelled to youth causes in Singapore, because the bank supports the young in education, entrepreneurship and employability as part of its global community strategy, Futuremakers.

Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, said at the launch of SCSM Grand Finale last week: "It is heartening to see how the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon unites our community to support fellow Singaporeans in these challenging times.

"This initiative embodies the spirit of private-public-community partnership and enables everyone to contribute toward a better future for our service users. I hope all of us can support this initiative to empower our youth, support their dreams and aspirations so that they can realise their full potential and one day also give back to the community."

The funds raised will be channelled through the Community Chest in multi-year programmes in partnership with the members in its National Council of Social Service (NCSS) network.

Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan said: "As we call for Singapore to stand in solidarity, we are heartened that Standard Chartered Bank has stepped up to contribute, not just in monetary support, but through community engagement and volunteerism as well ... It is through such community spirit and collective efforts that we are able to bring hope and courage to those in need and emerge stronger as one nation."

Patrick Lee, chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) said of the bank's Futuremakers global programme: "At Standard Chartered, we believe in banking on our youths so they can learn, earn and grow. Their ability to maximise their potential is critical in creating a sustainable future for us all. Covid-19 has had an adverse, profound impact on our businesses and communities. This is a time for us to stand in solidarity and this is why we are turning to SCSM to engage our runners. I hope to see you virtually at the SCSM Grand Finale. Together, let's run for a reason!"

Stay up to date with The Business Times for