You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE WINDING ROAD

Starting a new job, from home

The WFH new normal has cast a different light on on-the-job learning
Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vivang@sph.com.sg

VAWINDINGZJWN.jpg
"Ways to engage with your mentees include participating in virtual happy hours and coffee meet-ups to attending virtual exercise sessions." Eric Goh, vice-president & managing director, Singapore, Dell Technologies

IT'S 11pm. The cursor on my computer screen is spinning endlessly, whirling into the "circle of death", as a colleague coined it. The clock is ticking, the night's deadline is looming. The technology gods have clearly forsaken me at the eleventh hour.

As the screen continued in its...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Liverpool win EPL at last, and without breaking a sweat

Masks keep us safe. They also hide our smiles

Why you should be glad Audi's E-Tron isn't a Tesla killer

Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Money FM podcast: A special interview with Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin

David Beckham invests in e-sports with London-based startup Guild

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives letter from potential investor

HYFLUX announced in a regulatory filing on Friday that it has received a letter from Johnny Widjaja, who expressed...

Jun 26, 2020 11:16 PM
Real Estate

Microsoft to permanently close its retail stores

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft said Friday it will close its stores around the world except for four locations that will...

Jun 26, 2020 11:03 PM
Garage

Luckin shares to be delisted on Monday

[BENGALURU] Luckin Coffee said on Friday Nasdaq notified the Chinese coffee chain that its shares would be delisted...

Jun 26, 2020 11:01 PM
Stocks

US: Shares falls as Fed action weighs on bank stocks, virus cases surge

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day...

Jun 26, 2020 10:52 PM
Transport

Lufthansa digital, finance executive to leave

[BERLIN] Thorsten Dirks, who was the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for digitisation and finance, is...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.