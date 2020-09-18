You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Storm Noul makes landfall in Vietnam, kills at least one person

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 3:23 PM

af_storm-noul_180920.jpg
Tropical storm Noul made landfall in Vietnam on Friday, killing at least one person and triggering heavy rain in the central parts of the country, though authorities later downgraded the weather system.
PHOTO: NASAHURRICANE/TWITTER

[HANOI] Tropical storm Noul made landfall in Vietnam on Friday, killing at least one person and triggering heavy rain in the central parts of the country, though authorities later downgraded the weather system.

The storm hit the tourist city of Danang and veered north to Thua Thien Hue province before entering Laos around Friday noon, state-run Voice of Vietnam said on its website.

The storm killed at least one person, injured another, while downing trees and damaging hundreds of houses, the report said.

Tuoi Tre newspaper said the man was killed by a falling tree and television footage showed flooded streets in some areas.

The government had previously made plans to evacuate up to half a million people when the storm was forecast to have wind speeds of up to 135 km an hour.

SEE ALSO

'Everything is gone': Wildfires torch hundreds of homes in US West

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The weather agency on Friday downgraded Noul to a low pressure system, though warned it could still dump up to 250 mm of rain in parts of central Vietnam, potentially triggering floods and landslides.

State television VTV said that about 100 mm of rain fell in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee growing area, but traders said it should not directly harm farms set to begin their harvest from next month.

"But if it rains heavily in November, beans picking and the drying process will be seriously affected," said a coffee trader based in the area.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline. Natural disasters - predominantly floods and landslides triggered by storms - killed 132 people and injured 207 others in the country last year.

On Thursday, authorities in some central provinces ordered vessels to stay in port and closed schools for the rest of the week, according to the government.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 03:27 PM
Government & Economy

11 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, with one imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,543.

Sep 18, 2020 03:26 PM
Banking & Finance

EU climate chief says now's the time for jumbo green bond sale

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's (EU) climate chief says rising demand for green bonds creates an opportunity for the...

Sep 18, 2020 03:15 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop on Victoria's virus woes; NZ at one-month low

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower for a second session on Friday, as losses in financials offset gains in...

Sep 18, 2020 03:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold firms on economic worries, stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Friday as gloomy US jobs data cast a shadow over the economic outlook, and major...

Sep 18, 2020 03:02 PM
Technology

Ericsson to buy wireless networking firm Cradlepoint in US$1.1b deal

[STOCKHOLM] Ericsson has agreed to buy US-based wireless networking company Cradlepoint in a US$1.1 billion deal,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, SGX, Sunpower, Mermaid Maritime, SLB Development

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Australia looks set to ease border limits and allow more citizens home

Singapore shares inch up at Friday's open; STI up 0.1%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.