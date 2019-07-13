You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Suicide car bomb targets hotel in Somali port city, two journalists confirmed dead

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 7:03 AM

[MOGADISHU, July 12] A car bomb went off on Friday at a hotel in Somalia's port city of Kismayu where local elders and lawmakers had been discussing an upcoming regional election and was followed by gunfire, police said, adding that the death toll could be high.

A journalists' group said it had confirmed two reporters among the dead.

The militant Islamist group al Shabaab, which is trying to topple Somalia's central government, claimed responsibility for the attack.

It said its fighters had battled their way into the hotel after a suicide car bomb attack.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

One police officer said the gunfire had died down about an hour and a half after the explosion. Residents said the attackers were still in the hotel at 2000 GMT.

"... but we believe the militants are still in the building. We have not confirmed the death toll, but there were many people inside, and there may be a high death toll," police captain Abdullahi Isak told Reuters by phone.

Major Mohamed Abdi, another police officer, told Reuters earlier that local elders and lawmakers were meeting at the Hotel Asasey when the attack happened.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operation spokesman, said the militant group had been behind the attack.

"First we targeted (the hotel) with a suicide car bomb and then armed mujahideen (guerrilla fighters) stormed the hotel. We are still fighting inside the hotel," he said.

"There are many dead bodies inside the hotel, including a dead white man. We control the hotel now."

Hussein Nur, a shopkeeper in Kismayu, told Reuters: "There were many people including officials and elders, mostly from one clan, who were discussing the coming Kismayu election."

Mr Nur was referring to elections in the city due sometime in August.

Somali Journalists Syndicate said in a statement that two journalists based in Kismayu had been confirmed dead in the attack.

"Mohamed Omar Sahal, SBC TV correspondent based in Kismayu, and Hodan Naleyeh, female TV journalist and founder of Integration TV (are) both among (those) killed," Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, the syndicate's secretary general, said.

It said Ms Naleyeh had recently returned from Canada.

"The deaths of Hodan, 43 and Sahal, 35, become the first journalists killed in the country this year," the statement said.

State-run Somali National News Agency said in a statement Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire had condemned the attack.

Al Shabaab was ejected from Mogadishu in 2011 and has since been driven from most of its other strongholds.

It was driven out of Kismayu in 2012. The city's port had been a major source of revenue for the group from taxes, charcoal exports and levies on arms and other illegal imports.

Kismayu is the commercial capital of Jubbaland, a region of southern Somalia still partly controlled by al Shabaab.

It remains a major security threat, with fighters frequently carrying out bombings in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya, whose troops form part of the African Union-mandated peacekeeping force that helps defend the Somali government.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

On turning 60 and starting afresh

Rumble in Kallang as WWE stars tear the house down

Today's leadership challenge: hardwiring people development to the bottom line

Why spotting "hidden influencers" at work matters

A drinker's cup of tea

Mercedes Benz B200 AMG: The B's knees

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly