You are here

Home > Life & Culture

T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking US$31.8m

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 12:09 PM

[NEW YORK] One of the most complete specimens of a T-Rex fossil in the world was sold for a record US$31.8 million Tuesday by Christie's in New York, nearly quadrupling the previous highest price for a dinosaur at auction.

The apex predator made mincemeat of Christie's opening price of between US$6 million and US$8 million dollars, showing off the lasting power of the T-Rex.

It then shredded the previous record set by a specimen called Sue that was sold for US$8.4 million in October 1997 by Sotheby's to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

Only around 50 Tyrannosaurus fossils have been discovered since the first was unearthed in 1902.

Bids hit the US$9 million mark in less than two minutes after the start of the auction, but after 14 minutes there were just three bidders left in the race, until the hammer came down on an offer of US$27.5 million, to which were added costs and commissions.

SEE ALSO

Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia after 3,000 years

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The sale was organised in New York, where the expert assessor was located, but with lines open to Hong Kong and London, where Christie's specialists were taking calls from collectors.

The fossil, nicknamed Stan, stands 13 feet (four metres) high and 40 feet long, with puncture marks in the skull and neck that experts believe show evidence of fights with fellow T-Rexes. He would have weighed in at around eight tonnes when alive, some 67 million years ago.

The fossil was discovered in South Dakota in 1987 and named after the amateur paleontologist who came across the remains, Stan Sacrison.

Paleontologists from the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in South Dakota spent more than 30,000 hours excavating and then assembling the 188 bones of the skeleton.

Casts were then taken for dozens of museums around the world that wanted a copy of this exceptional specimen of Tyrannosaur, which experts believe was around 20 years old when it died.

Ironically, the terms of the sale prevent the buyer from producing 3D models of the dinosaur.

By law, such specimens can only be sold if the fossil was discovered on private land, which in this case it was.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Beggars hit French jackpot with gifted scratchcard

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer

Local golf clubs cracking down on first bot, first served booking

Lang Lang: The pianist who does too much

Everything crossed over: Michael Clark's cheeky world of dance

Three share Nobel Physics Prize for black hole research

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 12:00 PM
Real Estate

Evelyn Road site in Newton up for sale with guide price of S$20m

A FREEHOLD residential redevelopment site at 1C Evelyn Road in District 11 is up for sale via expression of interest...

Oct 7, 2020 11:59 AM
Technology

Son overhauls SoftBank World to showcase CEOs of Microsoft, IBM

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group is changing the lineup for its annual corporate conference this year, adding top executives...

Oct 7, 2020 11:35 AM
Banking & Finance

Green shoots growing on the debt market

[PARIS] Green bonds - debt taken on to finance projects with environmental benefits - hit a record last month with...

Oct 7, 2020 11:29 AM
Transport

Trump urges Congress to provide US$25b bailout for US airlines

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said late on Tuesday Congress should quickly extend US$25 billion in new...

Oct 7, 2020 11:18 AM
Banking & Finance

Discount broker Charles Schwab buys smaller rival TD Ameritrade

THE Charles Schwab Corporation, the largest discount brokerage in the US financial world, has completed its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Wilmar, Olam, SPH Reit, Centurion

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Standard testing protocols the way to open borders: Airbus Asia-Pac chief

Singapore plans Air Travel Bubbles for general travellers to revive Changi air hub

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for