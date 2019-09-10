Team Citi cut Car Times' lead to just two points

The winning team for the 5th leg of the BT Corporate Golf League, Team Boustead Tat Hong. From left: Alan Choo, Michael Liew, team captain Mike Ng, Soh Chye Guan and Robin Lee.

Singapore

TEAM Citi, with further consistent above-par performances from ace player Joey Chang and partner Charles Tan, closed the gap to just two points with one leg of the six-leg The Business Times Corporate Golf League remaining.

Chang shot a 10-over 82 for 38 points and Tan an 81 for 37 points in Team Citi's 111 points which retain them in second spot on 560 points, two short of overnight leaders Team Car Times, who amassed 110 points last Friday at the Singapore Island Country Club's Sime course.

Former national amateur Vincent Khua was Car Times' top player with 40 points after a gross 75. But he lost out to Team Boustead Tat Hong's Alan Choo (77) on countback for the FJ Player of the Round crown.

Choo's major contribution helped Team Boustead Tat Hong to take the team honours with a 112-point total, the team's highest in five legs. The team have a 550-point total, and are lying in sixth spot.

With True Colobro Golf Vacations (559), Team Audi Sport (556) and Team BOSS (556) breathing down their necks of the top two teams, the final leg at Tanah Merah Country Club's Tampines course on Sept 20 should provide a thrilling climax to the annual tournament, which is now into its 10th year.

This is especially so because the organisers had announced that for the final leg scores of all four players, instead of the best three, will count in the 20-team competition.

Sharing the best gross score of 75 with Khua was Singapore's Olympic swimming gold medallist Joseph Schooling, who turned out to be the best golfer for Team Hugo BOSS.

Schooling, who had just recovered from an ankle injury, bagged two birdies and amassed 38 points for his team which is lying tied-fourth with Audi Sport.

The 24-year-old, who started golf as a kid at Tanah Merah Country Club under Australian coach Kim Baldwin, has not touched a golf club for about six months, but showed no ill-effects about his swing which was easy and smooth.

After a first-nine 17 points, Schooling brushed aside the apparent rustiness, with a 21-point second nine for a 38-point contribution to his team's 111 points.

Team BOSS' Jonas Eisath claimed the Boss Longest Drive prize with a 250-metre distance at the 416-metre hole six. Jonas, a 27-year-old business analyst for the German luxury fashion house who is based in Germany and is here on a work trip, won the prize of a Hugh Boss' Martin Kaymer Collection and Cap.

With his mammoth effort and a 36-point contribution, he has earned his place in the team for the final leg on Sept 20.