You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Tennis: Federer eases past Medvedev into Miami quarter-finals

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 8:54 AM

AK_rf_2803.jpg
A clinical Roger Federer took a confident step towards a fourth Miami Open title on Wednesday, easing past 13th-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-2 to book his spot in the quarter-finals.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TORONTO] A clinical Roger Federer took a confident step towards a fourth Miami Open title on Wednesday, easing past 13th-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-2 to book his spot in the quarter-finals.

Federer, a winner of 100 career titles, can look back on dozens of brilliant performances and the Swiss maestro could add his ruthless fourth-round win over the red hot Russian to that list.

With 17 match wins, no player has had more success this year than the lanky Russian but Medvedev had no answers for a rampaging Federer, who needed just 61 minutes to reach the last eight, where he will take on towering sixth-seeded South African Kevin Anderson.

"There were really long rallies, tactical points. The big points went my way and that was the difference," said Federer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I'm serving great this week and hope I can keep it up in the next round."

The match got off to a routine start until Federer took control.

With Medvedev 4-3 up in the first, the 20-times grand slam champion swept the next five games to take the opener and a 2-0 lead in the second.

Medvedev halted the bleeding with a hold at 2-1 but there was no stopping the fourth-seeded Federer who claimed a second break to go up 5-2 and then had an easy hold to seal a business-like victory.

The Russian could not convert any of his three breakpoints, while Federer took all three of his.

Federer's fourth-round contest had been scheduled for Tuesday but was moved due to rain, giving the 37-year-old Swiss little time to recover before facing the hard-hitting Anderson, who was a 7-5 7-5 winner over Australian Jordan Thompson.

Defending champion John Isner came out on the winning side of two tie-breakers in his afternoon battle with Roberto Bautista Agut to advance 7-6(1), 7-6(5) to the semi-finals of the tournament, where he has yet to drop a set.

The seventh-seeded American thumped 25 aces to see off the Spaniard and will next face either 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime or defensive baseliner Borna Coric, who play their quarter-final in the night session on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Influence: Steven Pinker, ‘Enlightenment Now’

Man U, Spurs, Juventus and Inter to play at National Stadium for ICC

Pet Shop Boys put the pop back into pop art

CapitaLand sets record of 53,000 kg of e-waste collected over 2 years

Boxing body AIBA claims progress in IOC plea

P&G achieves goal of delivering 15b litres of water

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74nqiz8bi6g16comhnlx.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Two incentives to rejuvenate the city

Mar 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, ST Engineering, Yanlord Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening