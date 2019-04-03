You are here

Terry Fox Run set to raise S$150,000 for cancer research

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The 2019 Terry Fox Run took place on March 31 at the East Coast Parkway. The event is organised solely by volunteers.
THIS year's Terry Fox Run, held on Sunday at East Coast Parkway, is expected to raise over S$150,000 for cancer research in Singapore. Even though donations are still being tallied, organisers believe this year's run would hit this amount for cancer research projects here.

