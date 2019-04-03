Terry Fox Run set to raise S$150,000 for cancer research

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THIS year's Terry Fox Run, held on Sunday at East Coast Parkway, is expected to raise over S$150,000 for cancer research in Singapore. Even though donations are still being tallied, organisers believe this year's run would hit this amount for cancer research projects here.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg