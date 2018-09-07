You are here

Tesla's Musk smokes marijuana on comedy podcast

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 7:56 PM

Tesla's Elon Musk provoked another twitter storm on Friday by briefly smoking marijuana on a live web show with comedian Joe Rogan.
REUTERS

The forty-seven year old billionaire spent two and a half hours on a podcast late Thursday discussing everything from artificial intelligence and its impact on humankind to flame throwers and social media.

Taking a puff from a joint - which Rogan said was a blend of tobacco and marijuana and legal in California - Musk said he "almost never" smoked.

"I'm not a regular smoker of weed," Musk said. "I don't actually notice any effect...I don't find that it is very good for productivity."

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Musk stunned investors a month back with tweets saying he had funding to take the company private for US$420 per share. He then backed off from his plan saying Tesla was better off as a public company.

He followed it up with fresh attacks on British cave diver Vernon Unsworth. Buzzfeed News reported earlier in the week that Musk, in an email to the news site, called Unsworth a "child rapist."

Neither Tesla nor Musk have commented on the Buzzfeed report.

Musk apologized to Unsworth in July for similar insults he made on Twitter following the rescue of a dozen Thai schoolboys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand.

The billionaire's behavior has raised concerns about his leadership and several Wall Street analysts have called for the company to appoint a strong No. 2 to prop up Tesla's operations and standing with investors.

His followers on Twitter went into a frenzy following the podcast. Several followers questioned if it was against the company's policy, while others mocked the CEO's initial US$420 bid, a number that has become code for marijuana.

"Elon getting high on weed and whiskey is the first reason to go long on $TSLA in a while. He needs to relax a bit," a tweet by user @jkmcnk said.

Another user tweeted : "This guy is completely off the rails."

Shares of Tesla fell 1.3 per cent in trading before the bell. They have fallen about 18 per cent since Musk's tweet on taking the company private on Aug 7.

REUTERS

