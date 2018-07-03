You are here

Thai rescue teams find 13 missing in cave with 'signs of life'

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 12:09 AM

Rescue teams in Thailand have found 12 missing boys and their assistant coach inside a cave complex, showing "signs of life" nine days after they went missing, Chiang Rai province's governor said on Monday.

"Thai Navy seals have found all 13 with signs of life," Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters.

"Thai Navy seals have found all 13 with signs of life," Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters.

An international search effort has gone on since the group went missing inside the Tham Luang cave.

