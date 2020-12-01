The Croods 2 leads sluggish Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Croods: A New Age surpassed expectations, generating US$9.71 million over the weekend and US$14.22 million since opening last Wednesday. It could eclipse Tenet for the biggest opening weekend since movie theatres reopened.

Los Angeles

THANKSGIVING is traditionally one of the most popular times to go to the movies in the US.

Crowd-pleasers like Frozen, Coco and Knives Out have propelled attendance and generated tens of millions of dollars in ticket sales over the holiday weekend in years past, cementing various box office records to boot.

This year, however, studios and movie theatres owners are settling for scraps, with only one new movie, Universal and DreamWorks' The Croods: A New Age, released in theatres.

Eyeing a pandemic-era record

That is considered a success in the age of coronavirus, but it's hardly what Universal was expecting when the studio initially greenlit the follow-up.

"This level of business is a far cry from typical Thanksgiving weekend releases, but success and failure in the middle of a pandemic should be viewed in relative terms," says Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro.

To his point, past holiday hits were able to play in more than 4,000 theatres nationwide. With the majority of multiplexes closed, including those in major markets like New York and Los Angeles, The Croods 2 could only screen in 2,211 venues.

Even with those limitations, The Croods 2 is eyeing a pandemic-era record. If the estimates for the final tallies hold, The Croods: A New Age would eclipse Tenet for the biggest opening weekend since movie theatres reopened. Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, grossed US$9.35 million in its first three days of release. "For this film to outperform expectations in a less-than-half operational market indicates that moviegoers, especially families, miss the big screen experience and are seeking it out where safe and possible to do so," Mr Robbins said.

"The industry still has a challenging road ahead through winter. But Croods' debut is a preliminary sign of the resilience cinemas can show in the long run."

Overseas, The Croods 2 amassed US$20.8 million from seven international markets for a global tally of US$35 million. China alone accounted for US$19.2 million of weekend earnings.

Universal, compared to rivals, has been active in releasing movies during the pandemic. That's because the studio forged unprecedented deals with AMC Theatres and Cinemark, two of the country's biggest movie theater chains.

Typically, movies play exclusively in theatres for 75 to 90 days before they move to online rental services.

But under Universal and AMC's new agreement, the studio can put new films on premium video-on-demand within weeks of their theatrical debuts.

A cut of digital profits

In return, the cinema circuits are expected to get a cut of the digital profits. The Croods: A New Age is scheduled to land on home entertainment in time for Christmas.

The Croods: A New Age was the only movie to surpass US$1 million in ticket sales over the weekend. Body-swap horror movie Freaky, also from Universal, landed in second place with US$770,000 over the weekend. In total, the R-rated thriller has made US$7 million in three weeks.

Robert De Niro's The War With Grandpa continues to show rare staying power two months after it debuted. The family comedy secured the No 3 spot with US$643,936, which boosts its total to a surprisingly strong US$17.2 million.

Let Him Go and Come Play, both from Focus Features, rounded out the top five.

Let Him Go, a suspense drama starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, brought in US$453,000 over the weekend. After four weeks in theatres, the movie has made US$8.7 million.

Falling not far behind, the thriller Come Play scraped together US$387,000 between last Friday and Sunday for a domestic tally of US$8.7 million. REUTERS