MANAGEMENT UNLEASHED

The new priorities of management today

Those who head big corporations are needed to marshal forces to sustain the planet, distribute wealth more evenly, and bring health to a growing world population; to educate, to communicate, to establish a new behavioural order
Sat, May 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190511_JOHN11_3776645.jpg
Management is unleashed in order to turn the attentions of a competent class of leaders from its relatively narrow leadership role in the past to a much bigger role of growth and exploration for the future.

AS WE enter into the second quarter of 2019, it makes sense to do a review of this column, Management Unleashed, to date. The previous articles published so far in this series have been a fairly logical, commonsense extension of what any organisation must do to equip itself with the soft skills

