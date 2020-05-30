You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE STEERING COLUMN

The point of slow return

Staying at home has revealed the pleasures of a less hectic life, including the joys of food collection by classic car
Sat, May 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200530_TRIUMPH_4131337.jpg
Classic cars like the Triumph Spitfire (above), Fiat 500, and MG Y 'A' are a refreshing change from the desensitised driving experience offered by many modern cars because you feel, hear and smell everything in all its visceral glory.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING PTE LTD

BT_20200530_TRIUMPH_4131337.jpg
Classic cars like the Triumph Spitfire, Fiat 500 (above), and MG Y 'A' are a refreshing change from the desensitised driving experience offered by many modern cars because you feel, hear and smell everything in all its visceral glory.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING PTE LTD

BT_20200530_TRIUMPH_4131337.jpg
Classic cars like the Triumph Spitfire, Fiat 500, and MG Y 'A' (above) are a refreshing change from the desensitised driving experience offered by many modern cars because you feel, hear and smell everything in all its visceral glory.
PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING PTE LTD

Singapore

CTRL-ALT-DELETE. We might not be under an actual lockdown, but the circuit-breaker measures certainly feel like a hard reboot.

And after two long months (are we really halfway through 2020 already?), most of us will have exhausted the usual self entertainment options:...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

The new abnormal and where we shouldn't zoom to

Fitness industry poised for post-Covid boom: Ritual CEO

Pandemic paradox

Goodbye, circuit breaker!

Sport steps out of virus shadow

Money FM podcast: Migrant worker's rights during Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 11:55 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

May 29, 2020 11:50 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

May 29, 2020 11:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore and China to launch 'fast lane' for essential travel in early June

SINGAPORE and China have agreed to implement a “fast lane” arrangement in early June to enable essential travel for...

May 29, 2020 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with Utico, exploring options, including Aqua Munda

BELEAGUERED water-treatment firm Hyflux said that it continues to be in discussions with Utico, following the...

May 29, 2020 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment faltered in late May, outlook dimmed

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment faltered in late May as Americans became increasingly pessimistic on the economic...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.