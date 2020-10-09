You are here

Home > Life & Culture

They took US$645m in valuables. Then they took a taxi

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 3:35 PM

af_hk-scroll_091020.jpg
The thieves left by taxi, hauling away US$645 million in artifacts they had stolen from a Hong Kong apartment while the owner was in mainland China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] The thieves left by taxi, hauling away US$645 million in artifacts they had stolen from a Hong Kong apartment while the owner was in mainland China.

They took 24,000 vintage stamps, 10 bronze coins and seven calligraphy scrolls that the owner, Fu Chunxiao, said had been written by Mao Zedong.

The majority of the stolen items remain missing, but the scroll, measuring three yards (about 2.7 metres), found its way to a buyer before it was recovered by the police.

"He found the calligraphy piece too long and difficult to display for viewers, so he cut it in two," Ho Chun-tung, a police superintendent, told reporters this week, referring to the man who allegedly bought the stolen scroll. "Whether he knows the authenticity and value of the calligraphy is something we have to continue investigating."

On Thursday, police charged a 44-year-old suspect identified only as Wu with burglary. He was arrested in Hong Kong, along with another man identified as Tan, 47, who was accused of harbouring "an offender". The alleged buyer, a 49-year-old man identified only as Lin, was arrested earlier in September, just after the heist. He was accused of handling stolen goods. Local news outlets said he had paid a mere US$65 for the recovered scroll.

SEE ALSO

Casting the literary net wide

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The collector, Mr Fu, told The South China Morning Post newspaper that he was devastated by the burglary - and by the damage to the scroll. He said it was the most valuable item among his stolen possessions. Mr Fu put his total losses at US$645 million, according to the police.

"It was heartbreaking to see it torn into two pieces," he is quoted as saying about the scroll. "It will definitely affect its value, but the impact remains to be seen."

A police spokesperson said by phone that the authorities had not independently determined the value of the scroll. Auction houses dealing in Chinese art did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Mr Fu, who is originally from Sichuan province, according to local news reports, could not immediately contacted. He is known as a collector of items from the Mao era. In 2018, Mr Fu organised a Hong Kong exhibition of 200 stamps bearing the face of Mao. (The founding father of the People's Republic of China, Mao ruled as the chairman of the Communist Party from 1949 until his death in 1976.) The police said the break in the case occurred when a cab driver who picked up the men on the day of the burglary came forward with information. The authorities are still looking for two other suspects. The three men arrested so far are originally from mainland China, police said.

Burglaries have recently increased in Hong Kong, rising from 786 cases in 2019 to 1,156 cases in the first half of 2020, according to police statistics. Robberies have also increased fourfold, from 44 cases in 2020 to 186 in the first six months of 2020.

The official residence of the Australian consul general was broken into last Friday. In June, two men scaled 19 stories of bamboo scaffolding to steal a safe deposit box in a wealthy neighbourhood of Hong Kong in June. In September, a group robbed a man who was carrying millions of dollars in cash in his backpack.

Burglars have more often targeted unoccupied homes in the Chinese territory, Superintendent Ho said. But they are not limited to items of high commercial value.

At the start of the coronavirus outbreak in February, as consumers bought toilet paper in bulk for fear it would run out, three masked robbers stole more than US$100 worth of toilet paper outside a supermarket while holding up a deliveryman by knifepoint.

NYTIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize

Football: Lack of fans a factor in 'crazy' EPL scorelines, says Wolves skipper Conor Coady

Botticelli art sale to save tycoon US$33m in capital gains taxes

Keppel Club offered SICC Bukit course; NTUC declines offer

Children for Children adopts a mix of virtual, physical activities for 1,000 kids

T-Rex fossil sells for record US$31.8m

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 04:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Petronas Gas, Top Oil to benefit as colder winter ups demand for fuel: Maybank KE

MALAYSIA's Petronas Gas and Thailand's Top Oil are among the potential beneficiaries of a possible increase in...

Oct 9, 2020 03:55 PM
Real Estate

Tycoon running 500 hotels warns of more job cuts, closures

[BANGKOK] Minor International, which runs more than 500 hotels across 55 countries, may cut more jobs and shut...

Oct 9, 2020 03:42 PM
Government & Economy

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 9 imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday, taking Singapore's total to 57,859.

Oct 9, 2020 03:38 PM
Banking & Finance

Central banks sketch out digital currency as China forges ahead

[LONDON] A group of seven major central banks including the US Federal Reserve (Fed) set out on Friday how a digital...

Oct 9, 2020 03:31 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets climb at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Friday, extending gains won thanks to hopes of a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Tiong Woon, Prudential, HC Surgical, GS Holdings

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Suntec Reit eyes London foray with £430.6m acquisition of Nova buildings

DBS and STB to launch tourism promotions, digitalise local businesses

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for