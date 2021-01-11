You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Thousands gather for Japan coming-of-age day despite virus surge

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 2:54 PM

af_japanesewomen_110121.jpg
Young adults dressed to the nines in kimonos gathered at venues in Japan on Monday to celebrate reaching the age of majority, although many of the usually jubilant events were cancelled over coronavirus fears.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Young adults dressed to the nines in kimonos gathered at venues in Japan on Monday to celebrate reaching the age of majority, although many of the usually jubilant events were cancelled over coronavirus fears.

More than a million people in Japan turn 20 this year, the age at which they can legally drink alcohol, smoke and get married without parental approval.

They are traditionally feted each January on "coming-of-age day" with a formal ceremony, originally a rite of ancient samurai families - and now often followed by raucous drinking sprees.

But a record surge in Covid-19 cases and a month-long virus state of emergency declared in and around Tokyo has led many local authorities to scrap or postpone the 2021 festivities.

At Yokohama Arena - within the area under the state of emergency, which is less strict than the harsh lockdowns seen in other countries - women in ornate kimonos, fluffy white stoles and masks sat in socially distanced seating for the ceremony, with the men dressed mainly in suits.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I was worried... but decided to come because this will be the only chance in my life to wear a kimono (for this ceremony)," one woman at the event told broadcaster TBS.

The arena's capacity was limited to 5,000, with four separate ceremonies held both there and at another Yokohama venue on Monday. Participants were told to keep their distance and speak quietly to avoid spreading the respiratory disease.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged young people to abide by the state of emergency, which asks residents to avoid non-essential outings and requests restaurants and bars to close early.

Last week he said more than half of recent new infections in greater Tokyo were among the under-30s.

The fishing city of Yaizu in central Japan held a "drive-in" Coming-of-Age event on Sunday, drawing some 470 vehicles to the harbourside celebration.

"We are sad to miss a chance to meet as friends, but I'm happy to see the event held no matter how," a 20-year-old man in Yaizu told the Sankei Shimbun.

Tama in western Tokyo held an online ceremony for residents entering adulthood.

Before the event, the mayor apologised to participants, saying: "I'm sorry ... but it is true that infections are spreading. As an adult, please accept this."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

'Sex and the City' revival coming on HBO

US theatres kick off 2021 with hopes of erasing worst year on record

Home-turned-museum retains 'soul' of south Iraq

Japanese pray for end to pandemic in annual ice bath ritual

Medical students earn their spurs in packed Czech hospitals

Louvre museum visitor numbers plunge due to Covid restrictions

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 11, 2021 03:10 PM
Government & Economy

Global coronavirus cases surpass 90 million in battle on new variant

[BENGALURU] Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million on Monday, according to Reuters tally, as nations...

Jan 11, 2021 03:02 PM
Transport

China's Baidu to create an intelligent EV company with automaker Geely

[BEIJING] China's search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday it will set up a company to partner with car maker...

Jan 11, 2021 02:42 PM
Government & Economy

China says WHO team to probe Covid-19 origins will arrive Jan 14

[BEIJING] A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of...

Jan 11, 2021 02:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines readies first US dollar bond: term sheet

[SINGAPORE] A term sheet for Singapore Airlines' (SIA) first US dollar bond has been circulated by bookrunners for...

Jan 11, 2021 02:26 PM
Government & Economy

Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi suspend political donations

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co plan to pause all political...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Three new Senior Counsel take silk

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, China Everbright, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy' as valuation turns attractive

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for