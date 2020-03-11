You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Three F1 team members tested for virus at Australian GP

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 4:04 PM

[MELBOURNE] Three staff members of Formula One teams have been isolated at the Australian Grand Prix while tests are conducted to see if they have coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.

Two were from the Haas F1 team and one from McLaren.

"Two personnel were showing some symptoms so they got themselves checked out and have put themselves into self-isolation, as they should, while they await results," a Haas official told AFP.

A McLaren official added: "We can confirm that one team member has self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution, in line with our policy, after showing symptoms similar to coronavirus.

"We expect to receive the results overnight. The team is operating as per our normal schedule."

SEE ALSO

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25% to counter Covid-19 impact

They were tested at the Albert Park circuit as the teams prepare for the opening race of the season in Melbourne on Sunday.

It is not clear what it might mean for the grand prix if they come back positive.

Earlier this week, Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Andrew Westacott ruled out the race following the lead of Bahrain and barring spectators because of the coronavirus.

All Formula One teams are in Australia, including powerhouse Ferrari and AlphaTauri from their bases in Italy, where swathes of the country are now in lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of the disease.

Australia banned travel from Italy on Wednesday and opened a US$1.6 billion healthcare war chest in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, as locally detected infections hit 122. Three people have died.

With concerns growing, race chiefs said drivers would not take part in the usual autograph sessions with fans or pose for selfies, while Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon pulled out of scheduled press conference on Wednesday.

"Our drivers were supposed to be with us for this event but due to the situation we've excused them for the occasion... I hope you understand why we are taking such measures," team principal Cyril Abiteboul said.

AFP

Life & Culture

Tokyo Disneyland to stay closed through early April due to virus

Olympic flame lighting ceremony to be held under virus lockdown

Japan's live music clubs emerge as new coronavirus transmission sites

Close to tipping point, Amazon could collapse in 50 years

Money FM podcast: Eco-friendly hotels for the future

The emotional wreckage of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks hit over 4-yr low as virus cases jump, US stimulus disappoints

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended at a more than four-year low on Wednesday, as new local coronavirus cases jumped...

Mar 11, 2020 03:28 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25% to counter Covid-19 impact

[LONDON] The Bank of England (BoE) cut interest rates on Wednesday to bolster Britain's economy against disruption...

Mar 11, 2020 03:04 PM
Real Estate

Haji Lane, Arab Street shophouses up for sale with S$8.5m reserve price

TWO adjoining conservation shophouses located at 56 Haji Lane and 87 Arab Street are up for sale via tender at a...

Mar 11, 2020 02:52 PM
Transport

Dubai's DP World flags coronavirus risk as 2019 profit falls

[DUBAI] Dubai's DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said on Wednesday full-year profit fell 8.3 per...

Mar 11, 2020 02:46 PM
Consumer

Adidas warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales

[BERLIN] German sportswear maker Adidas expects first-quarter sales to drop by up to 1 billion euros (S$1.58 billion...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.