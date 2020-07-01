Tom Hanks: 'I have no idea when I will go back to work'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LOS ANGELES] US actor Tom Hanks said on Tuesday that Hollywood has "no idea" when it can return to production, as he described his own recovery after contracting the coronavirus, which has shut down the movie industry.
The Forrest Gump and Philadelphia Oscar-winner in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes