Top K-pop awards show pulls out from Hong Kong due to protests

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 10:04 AM

nz_hkp_121119.jpg
An annual K-pop festival is not happening in Hong Kong this year due to months-long political unrest, a source said on Monday.
PHOTO: DPA

Hong Kong has hosted the Mnet Asian Music Awards (Mama) since 2012, where top K-pop artists including BTS performed.

The move follows a number of organisers delaying or cancelling sports, concerts and other events due to the pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong's premier women's tennis event planned for October was postponed.

The city's football matches were postponed.

"This year, after internal discussions, the Mama organiser decided not to hold the event in Hong Kong because of the protests," the source said.

South Korea's CJ ENM, the show's organiser, told Reuters that Hong Kong had not been chosen as the venue, considering "various circumstances".

It will take place in Nagoya, Japan on Dec 4, CJ ENM added.

