Trump tweets 'good first step' in naming historian for headline dinner

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 1:00 PM

[MILWAUKEE] President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday that it was a "good first step of a dying evening and tradition" for the White House Correspondents' Association to feature a historian, not a comedian, at its annual event to be held next April.

"So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the white house correspondents' dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian," he wrote in a Twitter post.

"Maybe I will go?" he added.

Life & Culture

