You are here

Home > Life & Culture

UK PM Johnson’s Turkish family ties spark hope in ancestral village

Sat, Jul 27, 2019 - 1:22 PM

nz_boris_270753.jpg
His Turkish great-grandfather was lynched as a traitor, but Turks who proudly claim Boris Johnson as a distant relative are hoping his appointment as UK prime minister will be good news for his ancestral homeland.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ANKARA] His Turkish great-grandfather was lynched as a traitor, but Turks who proudly claim Boris Johnson as a distant relative are hoping his appointment as UK prime minister will be good news for his ancestral homeland.

While Mr Johnson wants his country to leave the European Union and Turkey would like to join it, villagers in Kalfat, about 70 miles (110 kilometres) north of the Turkish capital, Ankara, see opportunities for common ground.

"If he ever remembers his Ottoman genes, that may help him forge closer ties with Turkey," said Adem Karagac by phone from Kalfat, where Johnson's paternal ancestors were known as "Sarioglangiller," or "the blond ones."

"If I was still the village leader, I would celebrate his rise with fireworks," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Johnson, also known for his yellow moptop, was appointed Britain's leader on Wednesday, promising to deliver the break with the EU he has long championed.

He recalled his Turkish heritage at a public event as the UK neared its initial deadline of leaving the bloc by the end of March, a time when immigration was at the front and centre of British political debate.

"I'm a beneficiary of the policies of this country in the sense that my Turkish great-grandfather came to Wimbledon, for some reason, shortly before he was assassinated," Mr Johnson said in London. "This is a great, welcoming, open country and we can do that when we leave the EU."

Yet as the leading face of Vote Leave ahead of the referendum on EU membership, he was also associated with its false claim that Turkey was about to join the grouping, allowing millions of Turks to legally settle in the UK.

Mr Johnson's great-great-grandfather, Ahmet Hamdi Haci, left Kalfat in the 19th century for Istanbul, where he became a businessman, according to a book by the prime minister's father, Stanley, titled "Stanley, I Resume". He sent one son, Ali Kemal, to study abroad and a year later his British wife died in England right after giving birth to another, Andrew Gimson wrote in a biography titled "Boris".

Like Mr Johnson, a journalist-turned-politician, Mr Kemal served as the interior minister under Turkey's last sultan in the early 20th century. His fatal mistake was advocating turning Turkey into a British colony in the waning days of the Ottoman empire, when the modern republic's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, was fighting to defeat invading troops of Britain, France, Italy and Greece.

In November 1922, Mr Kemal was kidnapped by nationalists in Istanbul and taken by boat to the nearby town of Izmit, where he was killed and then hanged from a tree.

Mr Johnson has challenged the narrative of Mr Kemal as traitor, his father wrote in his book.

"Is it not possible that Ali Kemal just had the best interests of Turkey at heart? Maybe he thought, look, this guy - Mustafa Kemal - is trouble. All he wants to is take on the French and the Brits, he's going to cause us no end of bother," Stanley Johnson cited his son as saying.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

nz_epicentre_260788.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

Must Read

BT_20190727_OFC27NEW_3846890-1.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Brunch

Where's the good in that? A millenial unpicks that pithy but perilously imprecise phrase: Doing well by doing good

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

BT_20190727_STMOM27_3846733.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Q2 unemployment up for Singaporeans amid 'subdued' hiring

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly