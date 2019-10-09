You are here

Home > Life & Culture

UK winner pockets 190-million-euro jackpot

Wed, Oct 09, 2019 - 7:04 AM

[PARIS] Someone in Britain became 190 million euros (S$287.8 million) richer on Tuesday when they won the maximum EuroMillions jackpot, the lottery company announced.

It is only the fourth time that the maximum prize has been won since EuroMillions - available in nine European countries including France - fixed its winnings in 2012, the French branch FDJ said on Tuesday evening.

The lucky player now has to come forward and claim their money.

They will also have to decide whether to go public with their new multi-millionnaire status or remain anonymous.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It took a record-breaking run of 18 rollovers, when nobody wins the top prize, to push the booty up to its maximum amount, and it then went another four draws before finally being won, the French branch said.

Tuesday's massive prize still pales in comparison to the US$1.537 billion Mega Millions US lottery jackpot won last year by a lucky punter in South Carolina.

That person chose to remain anonymous.

Apart from France, EuroMillions tickets can be bought in in Austria, Belgium, Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

AFP

Life & Culture

The modernist outsiders in Paris

Marina Bay Christmas tree light-up to expand to 4 new sites

Moving on from scandal, Swedish Academy to award two Nobel literature prizes

Nobel Physics Prize honours dark matter and exoplanets

Phone calls with Trump: more risky venture than diplomatic boon

Trio win medicine Nobel for work on how cells adapt to oxygen

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly