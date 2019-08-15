You are here

Home > Life & Culture

United Nations appoints new HIV/AIDS chief after controversy

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 7:18 AM

nz_guterred_150819.jpg
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres appointed a new HIV/AIDS chief on Wednesday after the previous incumbent left accused of serious mismanagement.
PHOTO: AFP

[UNITED STATES] United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres appointed a new HIV/AIDS chief on Wednesday after the previous incumbent left accused of serious mismanagement.

Oxfam International executive director Winnie Byanyima of Uganda will lead UNAIDS, a spokesperson for Mr Guterres said in a statement.

She succeeds Michel Sidibe who stepped down in May after he was accused of creating "a patriarchal culture tolerating harassment and abuse of authority".

An Independent Expert Panel (IEP) report commissioned by UNAIDS's governing body said the agency's culture under Mr Sidibe also failed "to uphold the United Nations' laws and values".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Sidibe left UNAIDS after a decade-long tenure to become Mali's health minister.

Mr Guterres continued to praise Mr Sidibe despite his being reprimanded for mishandling a sexual assault investigation involving one of his top deputies.

Mr Sidibe's divisive era led AIDS experts to voice concern over the future of the UN body, which UNAIDS leads a global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

In the statement announcing Ms Byanyima's appointment, Mr Guterres said she "brings a wealth of experience and commitment in harnessing the power of government, multilateral agencies, the private sector and civil society to end the HIV and AIDS crisis for communities around the world."

Ms Byanyima, 60, said she was "honoured" to be joining UNAIDS "at such a critical time in the response to HIV".

AIDS-related illnesses have killed 35 million people since the first cases were reported more than 35 years ago.

AFP

Life & Culture

When libraries are also tourist draws

Certis stands by beneficiaries of The Blue Charity Gala

Body odour? Bacteria-embedded bodysuit may help

Disneyland Shanghai sued over 'double standards'

English cathedrals offer more than exalted architecture. But mini golf?

Record lottery jackpot of 209m euros won in Italy

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_ABHENG15_3863011.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to benefit from rise in long-term demand for chips: DPM Heng

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

US: Dow posts biggest one-day drop since Oct as recession fears take hold

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly