TAKING HEART

UOB and its clients raise over S$1.8m for charity at Chinese New Year fundraiser

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20200203_RMUOB3_4022082.jpg
From left: Frederick Chin, head of group wholesale banking at UOB; Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive officer at UOB; Karsono Kwee, executive chairman of Eurokars Group; and Eric Tham, head of group commercial banking at UOB.
PHOTO: UOB

Singapore

UOB's group commercial banking unit and more than 800 of its clients raised more than S$1.8 million in total for local charities at the bank's annual Chinese New Year fundraiser.

The event was held on Wednesday evening at The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore. UOB matched its clients' donations dollar for dollar, up to S$250,000.

The beneficiaries are: the Central Singapore Community Development Council, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, and Very Special Arts.

This year's fundraiser also included a silent auction of a commissioned art piece by Tan Rui Rong, winner of the silver award in the 2013 UOB Painting of the Year Singapore competition.

Titled Spring, the painting features blooming orchids and sprouting seedlings that symbolise bountiful blessings, UOB said in a press statement.

The painting, which included finishing touches by Wee Ee Cheong, UOB's deputy chairman and chief executive officer, was won by Karsono Kwee of Eurokars Group, with a bid of S$103,000.

Earlier this month, UOB's group commercial banking kicked off its Chinese New Year fundraising activities with an art jamming session for clients and 20 children from disadvantaged backgrounds, where some S$200,000 was raised.

This was followed by an early reunion dinner for underprivileged families and seniors at the Parkroyal on Beach Road on Jan 13.

