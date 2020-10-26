Upper East Side Gallery quietly opens as estate queries pour in

Get our introductory offer at only
New York
AFTER running an antique and art appraisal business online for a few months, Glenn Spellman made a rare move in pandemic-stricken New York City: He opened up a physical store.
That bet paid off so far, his business flourishing with calls to appraise and collect antiques...
