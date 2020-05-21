You are here

Home > Life & Culture

US births hit 35-year low, part of larger 'baby bust'

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 6:37 AM

rk_US-birth_210520.jpg
US births hit a 35-year low last year, US officials announced on Wednesday, part of an ongoing "baby bust" that is not predicted to get better under the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US births hit a 35-year low last year, US officials announced on Wednesday, part of an ongoing "baby bust" that is not predicted to get better under the coronavirus pandemic.

Mothers gave birth to some 3.75 million babies in 2019, down one per cent from the previous year and the lowest number since 1985, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

The US birth rate has mostly declined since the 2007-2009 global economic downturn, with millennials forming families at slower rates than their predecessors.

Economists indicate that periods of economic decline give couples pause before planning to procreate.

With more than 30 million US jobs destroyed at least temporarily amid shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, millennials, a generation that came of age during the Great Recession and that is now at peak childbearing age, may be putting off starting or expanding a family.

According to the report, birth rates in 2019 declined for almost all age groups of women under 35 but rose for those in their early 40s.

The birth rate for teenagers aged 15-19, meanwhile, declined by five per cent.

The falling birth rate is opposite of what occurred in the years following World War II, a period of time when the United States enjoyed considerable prosperity.

Those returning from war gave birth to an uptick in infants who became known as the "baby boomers," a term used to describe people born between up to the mid-1960s.

The new figures out on Wednesday represented the fifth year since 2014 that US births have declined.

The data also showed that the total fertility rate, or number of births a typical woman would have over her lifetime, fell to 1.7.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

All Singapore music for an all-S'pore cause

An audience comes out of lockdown for Schubert and Mahler

Venice Biennale postpones next two editions

UK's Cambridge University to hold all lectures online next year

Oscars may be postponed due to coronavirus: report

Will Cirque du Soleil rise again?

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

'Super cyclone' Amphan batters Bangladesh, India

[KHULNA, Bangladesh] The strongest cyclone in decades slammed into Bangladesh and eastern India on Wednesday,...

May 21, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

Afghan Taleban leader says committed to deal with US

[KABUL] The leader of the Taleban said on Wednesday that the militants were committed to a landmark deal with the US...

May 21, 2020 06:35 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says G-7 summit could happen in person at Camp David

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested hosting the annual G-7 summit in person rather than by...

May 21, 2020 06:32 AM
Stocks

US: Tech rally leads stocks higher

[NEW YORK] Led by tech giants, Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Wednesday as investor optimism over the...

May 21, 2020 06:30 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares follow Wall Street higher on recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] European shares swung higher on Wednesday as hopes of a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.