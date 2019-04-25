You are here

Home > Life & Culture

US measles cases at its highest since elimination in 2000: CDC

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 6:57 AM

lwx_measles_250419_15.jpg
The United States has recorded 695 measles cases from 22 states as of April 24, the largest number of cases reported in the country since measles was eliminated in 2000, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The United States has recorded 695 measles cases from 22 states as of April 24, the largest number of cases reported in the country since measles was eliminated in 2000, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The high number of cases in 2019 was primarily the result of a few large outbreaks – one in Washington State and two in New York that started in late 2018, the agency said.

REUTERS

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Avengers: Endgame a fitting send-off for Marvel franchise

Turin picked to host tennis's ATP Finals from 2021

Inclusivity is the name of the game at Toyota Motor

'Jeopardy!' whiz makes big bets to soar past US$1m in winnings

D'oh Canada! Trudeau to be featured in The Simpsons

How to enjoy heaps of food without guilt

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening