US Soccer scores victory in equal pay suit with women's team players

[NEW YORK] The US women's soccer team's claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to the United States Soccer Federation.

Judge R Gary Klausner of the United States District Court for the Central District of California ruled in favour of US Soccer, dismissing players' claims that they were under paid in comparison with the men's national team.

"The WNT (Women's National Team) has been paid more on both a cumulative and an average per-game basis than the MNT (Men's National Team) over the class period," the court said in its summary judgment.

The judge, however, also ruled that players' claims they do not receive equal treatment as the men when it comes to travel, training, housing and other areas could proceed.

The trial date is set for June 16.

A spokesperson for the team said "we are shocked and disappointed" with the decision.

Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe tweeted: "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY."

REUTERS