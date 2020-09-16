You are here

Home > Life & Culture

US$500m burglary nets stamps and calligraphy in Hong Kong

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 8:15 PM

[HONG KONG] A brazen Hong Kong burglar made off with a collection of stamps and calligraphy worth a reported US$500 million in a daylight heist, a police source said Wednesday.

The thief struck an apartment belonging to Chinese collector Fu Chunxiao in the city's bustling Kowloon district and took just two hours to steal the staggering haul, the source told AFP.

According to the South China Morning Post daily, the stolen goods were worth HK$4 billion (S$700.3 million) and included calligraphy by Chairman Mao Zedong, five extremely valuable antique stamps and revolutionary items from mainland China.

Mr Fu, a member of the Hong Kong Philatelic Society, was in mainland China at the time of the burglary on Thursday September 10, said the police source, who asked not to be named.

The thief walked into the 16-storey residential building, prized open an iron gate and burst through a wooden door to get inside the apartment, before making off via the same route with the goods.

SEE ALSO

Asset managers, companies lagging in Libor transition: HK regulator

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The SCMP cited a source who said the value of the stolen items emerged after Mr Fu's daughter arrived in Hong Kong to help the police probe.

The valuable goods were taken from a locked drawer in the apartment, the source told the newspaper. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

T-rex skeleton could fetch record price at New York auction

Migrating whales help revive some Australian towns devastated by bushfires

Madonna to direct own biopic

Auction prices that take your breath away

Wuhan film captures horror and humanity at coronavirus ground zero

Messi tops football's rich list, ahead of rival Ronaldo

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 06:58 PM
Banking & Finance

China tightens funding sources for micro lenders such as Ant

[BEIJING] China is stepping up regulations over small loan companies, including those run by Jack Ma's Ant Group, to...

Sep 16, 2020 06:56 PM
SME

Facebook Singapore to give S$4.75m in grants to small businesses hit by Covid-19

FACEBOOK Singapore has set aside about S$4.75 million which it will give as grants to local small businesses...

Sep 16, 2020 06:35 PM
Companies & Markets

LCT Holdings co-founder seeks to take it private in S$21m deal

DU Junhong, a co-founder of mainboard-listed LCT Holdings, has offered to take the company private in a move that...

Sep 16, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 16, 2020 06:25 PM
Consumer

Amazon plans to put 1,000 warehouses in US neighbourhoods

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com plans to open 1,000 small delivery hubs in cities and suburbs all over the US, according to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.