Using arts to bring everyone together

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Pencak Bersilat by APSN Tanglin School and Grasio Association (Singapore).
FIFTEEN groups of students from special education schools partnered mainstream schools and organisations to put up a 90-minute performance that ran the gamut from aikido to circus arts at Resorts World Theatre on Nov 10.

The inaugural event - which was organised by Extra•

