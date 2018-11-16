Using arts to bring everyone together

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FIFTEEN groups of students from special education schools partnered mainstream schools and organisations to put up a 90-minute performance that ran the gamut from aikido to circus arts at Resorts World Theatre on Nov 10.
The inaugural event - which was organised by Extra•
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg