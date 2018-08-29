You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Vast Disneyland collection scoops up US$8.3m at auction

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180829_AUCTION_3545167.jpg
An original Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride car sold for US$483,000, more than four times the pre-sale estimate, according to auctioneers Van Eaton Galleries.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Los Angeles

AN AUCTION of Disneyland theme park vehicles, props and artefacts that turned into a Los Angeles attraction in its own right raised more than US$8.3 million, organisers said on Monday.

An original Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride car sold for US$483,000 - more than four times the pre-sale estimate - while magician David Copperfield nabbed a neon letter "D" from the Disneyland hotel for US$86,250, auctioneers Van Eaton Galleries said.

The 900-item collection was so vast that organisers and collector Richard Kraft staged a "That's From Disneyland" public exhibit for the month of August in a former sporting goods store in suburban Los Angeles that was visited by tens of thousands of people. One couple even got married there.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Kraft, a Hollywood agent, began collecting 25 years ago spurred by nostalgia for his visits with his late brother to Disneyland in southern California. He kept many of the items, including the Dumbo car, in his own home.

"When I finally decided to let it go it became much more about throwing a grand Bon Voyage party to those magical artifacts than about making projections about their worth," Mr Kraft said in a statement after the two-day sale at the weekend. "I'm still in a state of shock that Dumbo, Jose the talking parrot and trash cans from Disneyland could make me feel as if I won the lottery."

Jose, an animatronic bird from the Tiki Room, sold for US$425,000 and the auction shattered several records for Disneyland posters and theme park signs. A Skyway gondola original vehicle from the 1950s, which sold for US$621,000, set a new auction record for a Disneyland ride, Van Eaton Galleries said.

Mr Kraft said he will donate a portion of the proceeds to two organisations benefiting children who, like his four-year-old daughter Daisy, suffer from the rare genetic disorder Coffin-Siris Syndrome, and other special needs. REUTERS

Life & Culture

Dancing in the moonlight

Non-profit firm Ashoka names 'changemakers'

Cars, houses, heroes: N Koreans win hearts at Asian Games

Warmer-than-normal temperatures to continue in Europe

Venice shoots for the Moon in Hollywood-heavy film festival

After driving ban ends, Saudi women taste thrill of speed

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, Chongqing partnerships in infocom and media get a boost with new fund

JK_generics9.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Outlook for online hiring in Singapore 'extremely positive': report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening