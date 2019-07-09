You are here

Victorious US women's football team back on home soil

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 7:45 AM

nwy_Women football_090719_28_2x.jpg
U.S. soccer players Julie Ertz (L), Megan Rapinoe (C) and Alex Morgan celebrate as they exit the plane with the Trophy for the FIFA Women's World Cup while the U.S team arrive at the Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., July 08, 2019.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEWARK] The United States' Women's World Cup-winning team arrived back on American soil Monday, a day after clinching a record fourth title in the football showpiece.

The jubilant US women, who defeated the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday's final in France to seal back-to-back World Cup victories, touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport on a chartered jet.

Striker Alex Morgan and player of the tournament Megan Rapinoe were among the first to exit the aircraft, where a red carpet had been unfurled to greet the team as they stepped onto the tarmac.

Many of the players, who had been seen raucously celebrating Sunday's victory in various videos posted on social media, wore dark glasses as they greeted well-wishers upon arrival.

The party mood continued as the players danced and sang Queen anthems We Are the Champions and We Will Rock You.

The players wore black t-shirts with the words "World Champions" above four stars to represent the team's four World Cup victories.

The team were then ushered onto a waiting bus before being whisked to New York, where the squad will be honoured with a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday.

AFP

