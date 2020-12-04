You are here

Warner Bros to stream 2021 movie releases

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 7:04 AM

nz_WarnerBros_041242.jpg
Warner Bros will release its entire 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max streaming and in theaters simultaneously, including The Matrix 4 and Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake, the studio announced in a landmark response to the pandemic on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The announcement follows Warner's earlier decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day via its streaming platform at the same time as the big screen - a radical gamble for one of Hollywood's biggest studios, which the industry had widely assumed would be a one-off.

The announcement follows Warner's earlier decision to release Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day via its streaming platform at the same time as the big screen - a radical gamble for one of Hollywood's biggest studios, which the industry had widely assumed would be a one-off.

"We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions," said Warner Bros chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff.

AFP

