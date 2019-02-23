You are here
THE BROAD VIEW
What makes great design?
The baseline for this is something which engages you emotionally, is aesthetically resolved, functionally amazing, easy to use, and sustainably considered.
FOR centuries great design was driven by classical interpretations of beauty - the aesthetics of form, proportion and balance. From Michelangelo's classical sculptures to the rise of design for manufacture, the loss of craft has forged new relationships. So, what makes good design in the age of
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg