You are here

Home > Life & Culture
WORLD CUP 2018

When England play Belgium, neither may really want to win

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Upcoming matches

Moscow

TO win, or not to win? Tug some jerseys, or avoid yellow cards? England and Belgium face a World Cup conundrum ahead of Thursday's showdown in Kaliningrad - is it better to finish second rather than win Group G?

England coach Gareth Southgate and his Belgian counterpart Roberto Martinez have played down such talk.

Yet a troubled start for Germany at the tournament means that the Group G winner risks facing either the defending champions or a fearsome Brazil earlier in the knockout rounds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

England and Belgium will have a better idea of future opponents after Wednesday's games are over.

Since England's 6-1 defeat of Panama on Sunday, both the Three Lions (England's nickname) and Belgium are sure to progress from Group G to the last 16 with, for now, identical points and goal tallies for and against.

A draw would hand first place to the one with the better disciplinary record in Russia. If that too were tied, a Fifa official would draw lots to determine the group winner.

Whoever comes second would also play two of the three knockout rounds to the final in the comfort of Moscow - where Belgium have their camp - whereas the winner faces thousands of air miles travelling to Rostov-on-Don, Kazan and St Petersburg.

England coach Southgate is unsure if winning is an advantage. "We have got to think that through," he said when asked if he might field a weaker side against Belgium.

Like Belgium's Martinez, he will balance consistency against giving first-choice legs a rest and giving others game time.

A late strike for Panama cost England on goal difference, Southgate noted, leaving their only advantage over Belgium in having picked up just two yellow cards to the Belgians' three.

"We still are top of the disciplinary count," Southgate told the BBC. "But we don't really know if that is going to be an advantage."

Topping Group G means playing whoever will have finished second in Group H earlier on Thursday - Colombia, Senegal or Japan. Southgate said that he was fairly indifferent on that.

But where coming second in Group G had once seemed a route to a fearful appointment in Samara with Germany in the quarter-final, the holders now seem unlikely to win Group F.

Germany - or Brazil if they overcome their early stutters to win Group E - are now more likely to stand in the way of whoever tops Group G.

Martinez insisted that he was giving no thought to the issue. He warned: "Football has got a strange knack of punishing you when you don't treat things professionally." AFP

Life & Culture

When social impact and healthy returns go hand-in-hand

'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

Peak Japan: Hello Kitty bullet train debuts this week

Peak Japan: Hello Kitty bullet train debuts this week

70 years on, Berlin remembers Airlift 'Candy Bombers'

Editor's Choice

Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output defies expectations to grow 11.1% in May

Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Total to co-charter Pavilion Energy's first LNG bunker vessel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening