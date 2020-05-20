Will Cirque du Soleil rise again?

Get our introductory offer at only
Montreal
UNTIL the coronavirus pandemic hit, Mongolian contortionist Uranbileg Angarag wowed spectators nightly at Cirque du Soleil shows on a cruise ship, contorting her body into a ball and balancing on a vertical stick held in her mouth.
For the past 50 days, however, the 26-...
