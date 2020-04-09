You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Women fight for a place at the table as sushi chefs in Japan

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200409_PQCHEF9VT69_4084266.jpg
Apprentice Mizuho Iwai (left) with head chef Akifumi Sakagami, at Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurant. "This is my mission," says Iwai, who is determined to be a sushi chef.
PHOTO: AFP

Tokyo

WOMEN have warm hands, their periods alter their sense of taste and they can't work long hours - just some of the claims from those in Japan who believe women can't be sushi chefs.

But a growing number of women in the country determined to shatter those myths are training and working as sushi chefs in some of Japan's most revered restaurants and institutions.

Mizuho Iwai is a trainee at the upscale Onodera restaurant in Tokyo's Ginza, a ritzy neighbourhood, home to some of the world's top-ranked sushi restaurants.

In an industry where women are still rarely seen, she knew she would be an anomaly. "I think there are a few (female) chefs but it's rare. But I wanted to challenge things because of that," the 33-year-old apprentice told AFP. "I thought: this is my mission."

SEE ALSO

Yen slides as Japan heads towards state of emergency

And at Onodera, she's not totally alone, there was one other woman among the 10 apprentices training at the restaurant before it closed temporarily in April over the coronavirus outbreak. All 10 of the restaurant's chefs are men. The work can be gruelling and requires years to master. Apprentices must learn everything from the names of different types of fish to removing scales and slicing properly. They are even instructed on how to correctly enter through the traditional drapes inside Onodera, by lifting and parting them with an elbow.

"My colleagues have accepted me," said Ms Iwai, who decided to become a sushi chef after cooking in small Japanese restaurants. "They don't treat me specially just because I'm a woman," she added, after learning how to slice Japanese horse mackerel. "They teach me as a person."

The world of washoku, or Japanese cuisine, has long been dominated by men, more so than Italian or French cuisine, according to Fumimasa Murakami, a 54-year-old teacher at Tokyo Sushi Academy, which was still running a scaled back schedule of classes in early April. There is no official data on the gender breakdown of sushi chefs in Japan, but Murakami estimates women make up "less than 10 per cent".

"(Resistance) against female chefs remains strong in Japanese cuisine, including sushi," he said. "Customers who don't want a female chef at the counter do exist," he added. "Older customers in particular have difficulty accepting it."

But even sushi chefs have been known to repeat claims that women's hands are too warm to keep raw fish fresh, or that their periods alter their sense of taste. Others say the job is unsuitable for women because of the long and late hours.

"In Japan, it is still strongly believed that it is women who take care of family. But sushi chefs work in the evening so it's difficult for women," said Yuki Noguchi, a 32-year-old former primary school teacher who finished her eight-month training at the academy in December.

Onodera's head chef Akifumi Sakagami said the sushi world's reputation for punishing training drove away women but also young people of both genders. "I think women need a lot of courage to jump in," the 46-year-old said.

Mr Sakagami started as an apprentice more than 30 years ago in the northern city of Sapporo, when female chefs and trainees were essentially non-existent. "When I joined the industry, the working conditions in the washoku world were tough," he said, as he showed Ms Iwai how to thinly slice tuna and taught her how to properly peel freshly steamed shrimp.

"It was long working hours with low pay. It was physically tough," he said.

"But the work environment is changing along with other changes in society." He welcomes those changes and says being a chef depends not on gender but "competence, talent and how much effort people put in". AFP

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Should identifying the immune population be on the cards in the battle against Covid-19?

Recognising and appreciating senior volunteerism

Women fight for a place at the table as sushi chefs in Japan

More countries are embracing face masks after initial reluctance

Money FM podcast: Chemotherapy, your immune system and Covid-19

StarHub channels $200,000 towards kids' online learning

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 05:00 AM
Technology

Hong Kong-based BDx acquires Singapore data centre

HONG KONG-BASED Big Data Exchange (BDx) has acquired a data centre in Singapore, its first outside of the greater...

Apr 9, 2020 12:18 AM
Technology

Zoom hires former Facebook security chief to beef up privacy, safety

[WASHINGTON] Zoom Video Communications has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser and set...

Apr 8, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign

[WASHINGTON]  US Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, his team said Wednesday, clearing...

UPDATED 5 hours 23 min ago
Apr 8, 2020 11:15 PM
Companies & Markets

HG Metal gets approval to continue on-site operations

HG METAL Manufacturing's wholly-owned subsidiary HG Construction Steel has received approval from the Ministry of...

Apr 8, 2020 10:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks for postponement of scheme meetings, extension of moratorium

HYFLUX on Tuesday filed urgent applications in the High Court to postpone the scheme meetings scheduled to take...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.