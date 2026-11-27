THE FINISH LINE

The athleisure brand is going all out to strengthen its connection with local communities, says market director Tim Campbell-Scott

Tim Campbell-Scott, Lululemon’s Singapore-based market director for South-east Asia, has been with the brand since 2017. PHOTO: LULULEMON

[SINGAPORE] Tim Campbell-Scott still remembers the first item he purchased from a Lululemon store. It was a training top from the brand’s first store in Asia – at the Ion Orchard mall in Singapore – more than a decade ago.

He was based in Singapore with another company at the time, but as fate would have it, he ended up joining the Nasdaq-listed multinational athletic apparel retailer in 2017 and he has stayed ever since.

Now the market director for South-east Asia, Campbell-Scott was back at Ion Orchard earlier this month for the reopening of the brand’s flagship store. This expanded 5,821 square foot (sq ft) space – nearly double the size of the original store in the mall – on the first basement level features Singapore’s first in-store personalisation services and a dedicated community space.

In the lead-up to that Nov 11 event, Lululemon organised the “Made to Feel” pop-up event at Design Orchard, a four-day fitness and wellness activation featuring reformer pilates, yoga, community runs and training sessions led by Lululemon ambassadors and instructors.

BT Weekend sat down for coffee with Campbell-Scott to find out more about the brand’s 12-year presence in Singapore and how it is also expanding heavily in other parts of South-east Asia.

Not many brands, especially in Singapore’s tough retail scene, last for several years, much less 12. How has the journey been like?

The time has really flown by so quickly, and it’s been amazing to see how Lululemon has grown in Singapore. The “sweat scene”, as we like to call it, has become so much bigger, and just having the opportunity to be in all of these different spaces in Singapore has been a real blessing.

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This reopened store has our new global store design concept, which pays homage to our Vancouver roots and the natural landscapes of the Pacific Northwest (in North America).

We have grown and adapted ourselves over the years to the changing consumer attitudes towards movement, wellness and activewear, and strengthening our connection with the local communities.

Outside of the stores, Lululemon has been doing many different kinds of activities and events too. What’s the thinking behind these?

Yes, it’s part of our overall strategy to build these connections with different groups of people. We had a “Training Ground” event in January at Clarke Quay where our brand ambassador, South Korea’s Physical: 100 star Amotti, was in town to conduct some classes.

We have a running club that meets regularly at one of our stores around the island. These are usually on a Sunday morning and our pacers take groups of people on a roughly 50-minute run in the vicinity.

We are not an exclusive club. We just want people to come experience what we are about, get to work out with our ambassadors, whether or not you are wearing our products. We hope that more people will want to experience what it feels like to move when they wear our products.

The Lululemon store at Ion Orchard is an expanded 5,821 square-foot space that opened for business on Nov 12 this year. PHOTO: LULULEMON

It’s also quite obvious there’s been a big shift towards catering for the male customer too.

We’ve definitely seen an increase in the male demographic walking through our stores. We have dedicated zones for men and this is part of our strategy to cater to this group.

The male guest can be a hybrid athlete who’s looking for different products, whether it’s a top that he can run or train in, or even do yoga in. Then there are the guys who want really comfortable daywear like shirts, jackets and pants where it’s still a professional look for the office but it’s not necessarily shirt-and-tie.

What are the plans for other markets in South-east Asia?

We now have nine stores in Singapore and these are quite spread out – from Jem in the West to Changi Airport’s Terminals 1 and 3 in the East. I feel like we are in the strategic places that we need to be, but there’s always room to do more. It would be naive for me to say there’s no future growth in Singapore. There’s definitely still more that we would like to do in Singapore.

As for the rest of South-east Asia, we are currently present in Malaysia and Thailand. It’s been a little over a year since we opened a roughly 4,500 sq ft store in Mega Bangna, one of the largest malls in Bangkok. We entered the Thailand market three years ago and that’s a big population where the sweat scene is still building, so there is a lot of opportunity to grow further.