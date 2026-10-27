The Business Times
business-time-50

600 matches, 1,000 players: First OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open sees vibrant turnout

Four pairs of champions were crowned across the three-day tournament’s different categories

Summarise
Published Tue, Oct 27, 2026 · 05:00 AM
    • Soham Nitin Jane (in black) and Arsh Ravi Pakhare travelled from India to participate in OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open.
    • Soham Nitin Jane (in black) and Arsh Ravi Pakhare travelled from India to participate in OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open. PHOTO: OCBC

    [SINGAPORE] The inaugural OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Open – one of the largest pickleball tournaments in South-east Asia – wrapped up over the weekend with more than 600 matches played across three days of competition.

    Over a thousand players – with some of them flying in from countries such as Australia and India – turned up at the OCBC Arena at The Kallang, with the youngest being 13 and the oldest at 75.

    After three days of play from Friday (Oct 23) to Sunday, four pairs of champions were crowned across the Novice, Open, Bank of Singapore Corporate Challenge and the Bank of Singapore Invitational Championship categories. There were prizes worth more than S$100,000 that were presented to the winning teams.

    The oldest player, a grandfather named Sam Ho, picked up pickleball just a few months ago. Among 10 beneficiaries from Care Corner Seniors Services, he was selected to compete in the Novice category. This after he participated in the OCBCCares Seniors Pickleball Programme that provides free training to a group of 100 seniors.

    The Bank of Singapore Corporate Challenge was won by the pair of Basil Yeo and Ng Ka Wei from Zenith Education Studio. The duo of Jeffrey Kuok and Loy Chye Meng from Seagate Singapore was the runner-up.

    OCBC’s head of group brand and communications Koh Ching Ching said the vibrant turnout showcased the popularity of pickleball across generations and nationalities.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    “This perfectly captures what we were aiming for: Community, inclusivity and fun for everyone. (The) successful conclusion of our inaugural event signals a strong start to our support of pickleball,” she said.

    In the months leading up to the tournament, the bank also launched the OCBC-Great Eastern Pickleball Series, comprising four weekends of “learn to play” sessions to introduce players to the fundamentals of pickleball.

    At the ceremonial serve to officially start the event were (from left) The Kallang Group CEO Quek Swee Kuan, OCBC Group CEO Tan Teck Long, and Bank of Singapore CEO Jason Moo. PHOTO: OCBC

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    SportsPickleballOCBC

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    Some of the fastest growth is being recorded across a cluster of northern industrial provinces closely tied to electronics manufacturing and global supply chains.

    Vietnam’s northern provinces, not Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, are powering near 10% GDP growth

    Some of the dishes at Gallery by Chele in Metro Manila.

    Is Manila Asia’s new dining hot spot?

    Tuas Port began operations in September 2022 and will continue to grow in phases towards its completion in the 2040s.

    Green fuels, autonomous ships: How Singapore is future-proofing its shipping industry

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More