A 'gentle reminder' on fashion's environmental harm from Stella McCartney at Paris show

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 11:50 pm
STELLA McCartney drew her audience to a giant greenhouse in a Paris park for her winter runway presentation, where she showed a collection made from recycled wool, nylon, cotton and polyester under bright sunlight.

Images of melting icebergs flashed on screens as Olivia Colman’s voice rang out on the soundtrack, meant to represent Mother Earth, asking: “What will be left of me, after you?”

Models strode onto the runway parading loosely-tailored suits with prominent shoulders and low cut trousers, silky dresses cut asymmetrically, leather-like trench coats made from apple-based material and hulking, cape-like coats made with patchworks of wool.

After the show, McCartney paused for photos with a stream of guests, including father Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, model Paris Jackson and actress Charlotte Rampling, before huddling with journalists.

Questions focused on the environment, and McCartney said she preferred positivity to anger when it came to messaging.

“It is one of the most harmful industries on the planet and we’re acting like it isn’t,” she said of the fashion industry, noting the idea was to relay a “polite reminder” and offer some solutions.

LVMH group managing director Antonio Belloni described McCartney’s role in the luxury group as a sort of “muse” for the group on environmental topics, citing her long experience.

McCartney founded her label in 2001 with a pledge not to use leather or fur, and joined LVMH in 2019.

Paris fashion week runs until Mar 5, with big name labels Chanel and Louis Vuitton showing on the last day. REUTERS

Environment

