Amazon’s Prime Video to stream its first NFL playoff game next season: report

Published Sat, Feb 10, 2024 · 12:56 pm Updated Sat, Feb 10, 2024 · 1:00 pm
The NFL has broadcast contracts with four companies, Paramount Global, Comcast, Fox, and Walt Disney’s ESPN.
AMAZON.COM’S Prime Video streaming service will exclusively stream its first NFL playoff game next season, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Feb 9), citing sources familiar with the matter.

The announcement comes ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game, which will be available for streaming on Paramount+ and broadcast live on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment, while the NFL declined comment.

A 30-second spot for Sunday’s game on CBS sold for around US$7 million this year, according to a source familiar with the ad sales, about the same as last year.

More than 50 advertisers will compete for the attention of the 100 million-plus viewers expected to tune in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. REUTERS

